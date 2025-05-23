Kingfishr Set To Release Debut Album

Kingfishr’s debut album is to be released on August 22nd.

“Halcyon” is the result of three years of work according to the band.

Kingfishr is fronted by Enniscorthy Native Eddie Keogh

Eddie recently made history by joining a small group of Wexford musicians who have achieved an Irish number one hit.

The band landed their first ever number one single with the anthemic “Killeagh”

Eddie, along with bandmates Eoin Fitzgibbon and Eoghan ‘McGoo’ McGrath, formed the band as they studied for a Master’s degree in Engineering at the University of Limerick.

The band are currently on a sold-out debut tour of North America ahead of sold-out shows in Ireland and Europe this summer, and now have a total of 9 tracks in the Irish Top 100.

