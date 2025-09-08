Kyiv Endures Sleepless Night Amid New Wave of Russian Strikes

Residents in Kyiv faced another terrifying night over the weekend as Russian drone and missile attacks once again targeted the Ukrainian capital.

Speaking from Kyiv our local correspondent & regular contributor to the Morning Mix, Alexander, described the assault as “very intensive” with waves of drones flying directly over homes.

While many areas escaped physical damage the psychological toll remains high. Tragically some parts of the capital did report casualties including a baby and mother as well as an elderly woman who died while sheltering from the bombardment.

Alexander explained that such attacks have become disturbingly regular. “It is not the first time. It happens quite often now” he said. “We hear the drones and we hear the munitions being fired by our military to try and shoot them down. It is very difficult to live like this.”

Despite a recent meeting between former US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska Alexander said there has been absolutely no impact on the ground in Ukraine.

He accused Putin of using the talks as a delay tactic to prepare for further strikes. “From my point of view Putin is simply using diplomacy to buy more time for future offensives in the east. There has been no improvement. Nothing has changed.”

As of Monday morning the situation in Kyiv remains tense. While no fresh explosions have been reported today the threat of more drone activity continues. Alexander noted that although daytime strikes are less common air raid alerts are still regularly issued as Russia conducts attacks in other parts of the country.

