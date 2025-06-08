Labour Pushes For Renters Rights Bill With Speculation Rent Pressure Zones Could Be Scrapped

Wexford Minister for Housing James Brown is expected to reach a decision next week on whether the Government will scrap Rent Pressure Zones.

RPZ’s are in parts of the country where rents are highest and rising, and where households have the greatest difficulty finding affordable accommodation.

The zones were first introduced in Dublin and Cork in 2016 but have since been expanded across the country.

The Labour Party Is strongly advocating for the Government to approve Labour’s ‘renters rights bill’.

Labour TD, Conor Sheehan, says their bill sets out a comprehensive suite, that will safeguard renters.

Related