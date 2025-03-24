Labour TD George Lawlor Discusses Political Challenges and International Relations

Labour TD George Lawlor is back from a recent trip to the United States. He joined Alan Corcoran in studio this morning to share his views on the current political landscape and on his recent trip

One of the major concerns raised by George Lawlor was what he describes as “gerrymandering” within the Irish Government. Reflecting on the ongoing political debate regarding “speaking rights”, George Lawlor expressed his alarm at the notion of offering speaking rights to independent TDs who, in his opinion, do not represent true opposition. He argued that a well-functioning democracy requires a clear distinction between government and opposition, something he feels is being undermined by recent political manoeuvrings.

“To have a functioning democracy, you have to have a functioning opposition. You can’t have elements of parliament that are on both sides. It’s simply ludicrous to even think it,”

Mr. Lawlor also criticised the assertion made by some political figures, including Simon Harris and other members of Fine Gael, that opposition TDs are unable to ask questions and engage with government policies. According to the TD, opposition members already have ample opportunities to raise issues, and the idea that they are being silenced is “completely and utterly false.”

He also raised concerns about the influence of figures like Michael Lowry, who has been linked to controversial political actions, on current government policies. Mr Lawlor expressed his disbelief that government leaders, particularly Taoiseach Micheál Martin, would bow to such influence, calling it “stomach-churning.”

Turning to the international stage, Geroge Lawlor discussed the ongoing trade tensions between the U.S. and Europe, particularly the imposition of tariffs by Donald Trump’s administration. While expressing concern over the potential economic fallout from these tariffs, Lawlor also suggested that Europe should retaliate in kind by imposing tariffs on American goods.

“The only way to stand up to a bully is to bully back,” Lawlor remarked, stressing that European countries should not back down in the face of unfair trade practices. He acknowledged the risk of economic damage but noted that the ultimate priority for global leaders should be protecting their markets and standing up for their people.

On a more positive note, George shared his recent experiences in the United States, where he visited Savannah, Georgia. His trip aimed to further strengthen the relationship between Wexford and the state of Georgia, particularly through educational and business initiatives.

Lawlor emphasized the significance of the “Trade Bridge” project, which is designed to help companies in Southeast Georgia and Wexford collaborate on trade and investment opportunities. He also highlighted the ongoing partnership with Georgia Southern University and the $7.2 million investment aimed at developing a new campus in Wexford.

“The principal reason for our trip was to further cement the relationship with Georgia Southern University and Wexford. We have 26 companies currently working under the Trade Bridge initiative, and we expect great things from this partnership in the future,” said Lawlor.