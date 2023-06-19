Land purchase confirmed for Wexford schools

Today, Chair of Wexford Council George Lawlor has confirmed the acquisition of 55 acres of land at Pembrokestown/Killeens in Wexford town with contracts signed this morning.
Councillor Lawlor made the following statement on his Facebook page:
“As Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council, I am delighted to confirm the acquisition of 55 acres of land at Pembrokestown/Killeens in Wexford town with contracts signed this morning.
This new 55 acre land purchase will provide sites for a new primary School and a new second level school, For Wexford town and surrounding areas along with a large number of affordable houses. The acquisition will also see an improvement in road infrastructure in the immediate area.
This land acquisition is separate to the CPO for the University which we completed recently.
I was delighted to be in a position to bring the availability of this land to the attention of Chief Executive Tom Enright last November and to work with him to ensure Wexford County Council was in a position to make this purchase and in doing so facilitating new schools and new housing in the area.”