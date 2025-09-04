Landmark Disability Strategy a “Game-Changer” for Wexford

Minister James Browne has praised the launch of Ireland’s first National Human Rights Strategy for Disabled People since ratifying the UN Disability Convention, calling it a crucial turning point for Wexford.

Unveiled by Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Minister Norma Foley, the 2025–2030 plan sets out concrete actions to improve inclusion in education, employment, healthcare and daily life.

Key elements include faster access to therapy for children, a new National Policy on Personal Assistance and more support for disabled people entering the workforce.

Minister Browne said one in five people in Ireland live with a disability, making this strategy vital to communities like Wexford.

He pledged to push for its full implementation, saying it’s time to build a society centred on dignity, accessibility and equal opportunity.