Landowners in Wexford to Receive ‘Hassle-Free’ Support to Enhance Biodiversity on Their Land

A new biodiversity initiative, The Hare’s Corner, is offering Wexford landowners the opportunity to make a meaningful impact on local wildlife with minimal effort.

Coordinated by Burrenbeo Trust in partnership with Wexford’s Biodiversity Office, the project provides landowners—whether private individuals, farmers, or community groups—with support to create wildlife ponds, native mini-woodlands, mini-orchards, wildlife hedges and bespoke ‘plans for nature.’

Inspired by an old farming term, “Hare’s Corner,” which referred to areas of fields left undisturbed to benefit nature, this project aims to promote biodiversity, support climate action and improve the wellbeing of participants. Starting January 1st, 2026, landowners can apply for a range of free services including native trees, heritage apple trees, micro-funding for machinery costs and expert advice.

The initiative is designed to be “hassle-free,” with minimal commitment required from participants—just a willingness to act as stewards of their designated space. However, due to limited places, priority will be given to community groups and schools.

Applications will open on January 1st, 2026, and close on January 18th, 2026.

To learn more, visit The Hare’s Corner website.

For inquiries, contact Wexford’s Biodiversity Officer, Claire Goodwin, at biodiversity@wexfordcoco.ie.

