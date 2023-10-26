Large burst on a water main in Wexford Town affecting supply

Uisce Eireann has identified a large burst on a water main in Wexford Town which is impacting water levels at Coolcots Reservoir. A further pump fault has also been identified which has impacted reservoir levels leading to the supply outage.

Every effort is being made to maintain supply to as many customers as possible, however, repairs are complex due to the location of the burst and the wet weather conditions impacting ground conditions.

Crews are working on repairs in order to restore normal water supply as quickly as possible. While repairs are underway, customers in the following areas of Wexford Town may experience supply outages and/or low pressure: Barntown, Townparks, Whitemill, Ard Carman, Coolotts and surrounding areas in Wexford Town.

Repairs are expected to be completed by 10pm tonight, Thursday, 26 October. Please note that it typically takes two to three hours following repairs for normal supply to restore to all customers affected by an unplanned outage.

Alternative Water Supply:

To support impacted customers, alternative water supplies with clean drinking water are in place at: Clonard Village, Cluain Dara, Ferndale, Belvedere, Ard Carman and Clonard Church until normal water supply returns. Customers are reminded to use their own containers when taking water from the tanker and to boil water before consumption as a precautionary measure as per Health Service Executive (HSE) advice.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.

Uisce Éireann continues to provide detailed, real-time and local information about water service and supply issues on www.water.ie. The Uisce Éireann customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and updates are also issued via Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) @IW_Care. Business customers can sign up to Uisce Éireann’s text alert system to receive updates on supply interruptions over four hours in duration at www.water.ie/business-updates. To register as a vulnerable customer or as an alternative contact, visit www.water.ie/vulnerablecustomer.

Related