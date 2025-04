Many of those wanting to get a foot on the property ladder say they’re considering applications for social housing instead.

Affordability is cited as the main reason why in a new survey by Permanent TSB.

61% of 18 to 24 year olds say they will apply for social housing instead of trying to buy a home.

Wexford Sinn Féin Cllr Craig Doyle is 29 – he says he’s not surprised by the findings:

