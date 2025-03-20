Last Chance to Register for Drink Tea for MND in Wexford!

This March, register for the Drink Tea for MND campaign and host your event any time this Spring.

The Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association (IMNDA) is calling on tea lovers across Wexford to register for its annual Drink Tea for MND campaign. Now in its 16th year, this event encourages individuals, businesses, and communities to come together, enjoy a cup of tea, and raise funds for those living with Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

As the IMNDA celebrates 40 years in 2025, this campaign continues to bring tea drinkers together nationwide, with every tea party making a real difference for families affected by MND. Whether you’re hosting a small gathering at home or a larger event at work or in your local community, every contribution counts.

Tony Ryan and Amanda Lillis, ambassadors for this year’s campaign, share their personal story about living with MND. Tony was diagnosed in April 2022, and their journey has been supported by the IMNDA’s practical and emotional assistance. Amanda explains how the support has been invaluable, not just with equipment but also with emotional support. “We need more awareness, so others like us can find the help they need,” she says.

The IMNDA depends on fundraising to cover over 85% of its income, supporting vital services like care grants, counselling, and equipment to enhance the quality of life for MND patients.

How to Get Involved:

Register your Drink Tea for MND event on the IMNDA website.

Host your tea party anytime this Spring and raise vital funds.

Share your event on social media with #DrinkTeaForMND to boost awareness.

Tony and Amanda’s message is clear: “Every cup of tea, every event, and every donation brings us closer to a world where MND is understood, and families get the support they need.”

For more details and to register your tea party, visit the IMNDA’s Drink Tea for MND page: Drink Tea for MND.

