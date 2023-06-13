Latest accident at Larkins Cross prompts fresh calls for traffic calming measures

Following yesterdays collision at Larkins Cross which involved a school bus and a car, there are continuing calls for traffic calming to be implemented at the junction.

There were no injuries sustained yesterday but Ger Carthy from Wexford Ambulance Service says its only a matter of time before there is another accident at the junction.

Mr. Carthy says there has been many fatalities at Larkins Cross and thinks its time to look at safety measures.

He went on to say that he has long been advocating for safety measures to be implemented and there have been a number of fatalities at the junction over the past two decades.

Yesterdays incident occurred at 8.30am yesterday and was attended by 2 ambulances and units from the fire service and An Garda Siochana.

Mr. Carthy said he was at the scene yesterday and fortunately there were no injuries “it could have been a lot worse”.