Latest figures show sharp drop in residential construction starts in Co. Wexford

The latest figures from the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage reveal a sharp drop in residential construction starts in County Wexford.

Just 42 commencement notices were filed in July 2025, a significant decline compared to the same month last year, when 270 notices were received.So far this year, Wexford has seen a total of 302 residential construction starts. That’s down dramatically from 1,154 notices submitted by this time in 2024 — a fall of nearly 74%.

The slowdown raises ongoing concerns about housing supply in the county, particularly as demand for homes remains high.

Nationally, the data shows that 1,059 commencement notices for new homes were lodged in July 2025.

On a rolling 12-month basis (August 2024 to July 2025) 40,124 commencement notices were received.

Of the 1,059 commencement notices lodged in July, 35% are scheme dwellings, 26% are apartments and 39% are for one-off homes.

Of all the 7,384 commencement notices the first seven months of 2025 (Jan- July), 29% were in the four Dublin local authorities. By Local authority, the most homes commenced were in Dublin City (1,459) followed by Cork County (628) and Limerick (461).

