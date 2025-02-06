Latest listenership figures show South East Radio as the market leader in Wexford

South East Radio continues to dominate the airwaves in County Wexford, holding its position as the market leading radio station in the county.

The latest independent listenership figures from IPSOS/MRBI, published today, reveal that almost 70,000 people tune in to South East Radio every week.

The station has again secured one of the highest market shares in Leinster, with dedicated listeners tuning in for extended periods of time.

This milestone comes as South East Radio recently celebrated 35 years on-air, marking over three decades of service to the local community.

South East Radio says it remains committed to providing high-quality news, sport, current affairs and music programming for the people of Co. Wexford.

