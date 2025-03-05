Latest Weather Report shows Wexford experienced a mix of mild temperatures, some increased rainfall, and above-average sunshine

The winter of 2024/25 was characterized as mild overall, with temperatures above average across Ireland. The average national temperature was 6.73 °C, which is 0.73 °C above the 1991-2020 long-term average (LTA), making it the 15th warmest winter since 1900. The winter had varied weather patterns: December and February were mild, while January was cooler due to a cold Arctic air mass.
-
Rainfall:
The South of Ireland experienced above-average rainfall, while the rest of the country saw drier conditions. For instance, Roches Point, Co Cork recorded 127% of its LTA in rainfall.
-
Wexford, particularly Johnstown Castle, had a relatively dry winter compared to the national average, with 46 days of dull weather.
-
Temperature:
The temperatures in Wexford, particularly at Johnstown Castle, were slightly above average, with a deviation of 0.3°C from the LTA. This region recorded a seasonal mean temperature of 6.7°C.
-
Sunshine:
Sunshine totals were above average across the country. The East of Ireland, including Johnstown Castle, enjoyed more sunshine hours than the West, with 46 dull days recorded at Johnstown Castle.
-
Wind and Storms:
Two significant storms affected Ireland: Storm Darragh in early December, which brought strong winds to the north, and Storm Éowyn in January, which had hurricane-force winds. Wexford, like other parts of the South, experienced strong gales during these storms.
-
Impact on South-East:
The South-East region, including Wexford, was particularly affected by the varying weather patterns. The rainfall was above average in the South, and Wexford had a higher number of dull days. Storms brought high winds and disruptions, but the region also benefited from above-average sunshine compared to the rest of the country.
In conclusion, Winter 2024/25 saw Wexford experience a mix of mild temperatures, some increased rainfall, and above-average sunshine.
However, the region was affected by the strong winds and stormy weather typical of the season, with notable disruptions from Storms Darragh and Éowyn.