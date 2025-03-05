Latest Weather Report shows Wexford experienced a mix of mild temperatures, some increased rainfall, and above-average sunshine

The winter of 2024/25 was characterized as mild overall, with temperatures above average across Ireland. The average national temperature was 6.73 °C, which is 0.73 °C above the 1991-2020 long-term average (LTA), making it the 15th warmest winter since 1900. The winter had varied weather patterns: December and February were mild, while January was cooler due to a cold Arctic air mass.

Rainfall :

The South of Ireland experienced above-average rainfall, while the rest of the country saw drier conditions. For instance, Roches Point, Co Cork recorded 127% of its LTA in rainfall.

Wexford, particularly Johnstown Castle , had a relatively dry winter compared to the national average, with 46 days of dull weather.

Temperature :

The temperatures in Wexford, particularly at Johnstown Castle, were slightly above average, with a deviation of 0.3°C from the LTA. This region recorded a seasonal mean temperature of 6.7°C.

Sunshine :

Sunshine totals were above average across the country. The East of Ireland, including Johnstown Castle, enjoyed more sunshine hours than the West, with 46 dull days recorded at Johnstown Castle.

Wind and Storms :

Two significant storms affected Ireland: Storm Darragh in early December, which brought strong winds to the north, and Storm Éowyn in January, which had hurricane-force winds. Wexford, like other parts of the South, experienced strong gales during these storms.

Impact on South-East:

The South-East region, including Wexford, was particularly affected by the varying weather patterns. The rainfall was above average in the South, and Wexford had a higher number of dull days. Storms brought high winds and disruptions, but the region also benefited from above-average sunshine compared to the rest of the country.

In conclusion, Winter 2024/25 saw Wexford experience a mix of mild temperatures, some increased rainfall, and above-average sunshine.

However, the region was affected by the strong winds and stormy weather typical of the season, with notable disruptions from Storms Darragh and Éowyn.

