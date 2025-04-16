Launch of Barnardos Programme to support children and mothers in recovery from domestic violence and abuse in Enniscorthy

More than 65 people gathered to celebrate the launch of Barnardos TLC Kidz Programme in The Presentation Arts Centre Enniscorthy on 9th April.

TLC Kidz is a community coordinated response for children and mothers in recovery from domestic violence and abuse in Wexford. The service supports children to process and move on from what has happened in their family in a safe and therapeutic way.

To get support for you or your family you can contact the Barnardos team on 0539236342 – because childhood lasts a lifetime.

