Back to News

Launch of Barnardos Programme to support children and mothers in recovery from domestic violence and abuse in Enniscorthy

News

AuthorBronagh Gately

Pictured are the Steering Group of TLC Kidz Programme Wexford, (L-R) Lauren Murray, Family Project Manager, Youth New Ross; Sinead Joyce, Child and Family Support Network Coordinator PPFS, Tusla; Finola Hurley, Domestic Violence & Abuse Support Liaison Officer, Tusla ; Leanne Crowe, TLC Coordinator, Barnardos; Marie Horgan, Programme Co-ordinator, MEND; Éanna Byrne, Project Leader, Barnardos; Karen Mooney, Team leader, Wexford Women’s Refuge; Ger O Connor, Wexford Parents Hub, Barnardos.

More than 65 people gathered to celebrate the launch of Barnardos TLC Kidz Programme in The Presentation Arts Centre Enniscorthy on 9th April.

TLC Kidz is a community coordinated response for children and mothers in recovery from domestic violence and abuse in Wexford.  The service supports children to process and move on from what has happened in their family in a safe and therapeutic way.

To get support for you or your family you can contact the Barnardos team on 0539236342 – because childhood lasts a lifetime. 

To top
Audio Wave Audio Wave Audio Wave Audio Wave Audio Wave Audio Wave