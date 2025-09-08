Learner Driver Five Times Over Legal Limit Arrested After Crash in Camolin

A learner driver was arrested in the early hours of this morning following a single-vehicle collision in Camolin, Co. Wexford.

Gardaí from the Gorey Roads Policing Unit attended the scene and conducted a roadside breath test, which the driver failed.

The individual, who holds only a learner permit, was arrested and taken to a local Garda station, where they provided a sample showing a blood alcohol level over five times the legal limit.

They have since been charged and are due to appear before the District Court.

Gardaí are reminding the public of the serious dangers of drink-driving.

