Legendary Wexford Head Chef of Mary Barry’s Restaurant Nicky Cullen has passed away

Sadness across the county after news of the passing of Legendary Wexford Chef of Mary Barry’s Restaurant Nicky Cullen.

On the website it reads “Head chef Nicky Cullen has had a lifetime of experience in owning and running restaurants and kitchens. Several years ago, when Nicky took up the post of Head Chef, the path to culinary excellence was laid for Mary Barry’s. Together Nicky and Susie have built a team of dozens of passionate people, eager to be part of something special. In spite of the inhouse talent, the Mary Barry’s experience has never strayed far from its roots. Nicky Cullen has stayed loyal to the fishermen of Kilmore Quay, his lifelong neighbours and friends. In his youth Nicky had travelled the world working as a chef in the Merchant Navy, so the fruits of the sea were always dear to his heart . To this day, the freshest of locally caught seafood remains at the core of Mary Barry’s offering. With a thorough understanding of which species are in season at any particular time, Nicky has built a menu to rival the finest seafood restaurant anywhere in Ireland or Britain, while never losing sight of the importance of giving value for money and a casually enjoyable dining experience.”

In a posting on Facebook this evening Mary Barry’s said: “Today is a sad day for us all at Mary Barry’s . Our Head Chef, the heart and soul of Mary Barry’s, our dear Nicky Cullen has passed away. Nicky was instrumental in making Mary Barry’s what is it today, his passion was infectious and his creativity was second to none. We will all miss you so much . Nicky we are all heartbroken, we will always remember you, your kindness, the chats, your encouraging words. Our thoughts are with Nicky’s family at this sad time. RIP Nicky, Top Chef, Top Man, Legend “

