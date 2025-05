Leinster GAA Chairman Derek Kent has called for a significant shake-up of the Gaelic Hurling Championship season.

Speaking to South East Radio, Kent argued that the existing Hurling Championship format does not effectively promote the sport or support its grassroots development, He believes it is time to go into August and would like to see the championship extended.

Today, 72% of the counties in Ireland, will no longer be hurling, Kent said.

