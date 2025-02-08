Lengthy parking queues expected at Wexford General Hospital as gas infrastructure works commence

Staff and visitors of Wexford General Hospital could face lengthy queues when parking within hospital grounds over the coming week.

Works to improve parts of the hospital’s gas infrastructure will begin on Monday morning, with a 3-way stop and go system in place in the hospital grounds.

The traffic restrictions will be in place each morning at 8am, and will conclude at 6pm, with an expected completion date of next Friday, February 14th.

Gas Networks Ireland have apologised for any inconvenience caused during the coming week.

Related