Snow has been falling this morning here in Co. Wexford and in Co. Wicklow

Images on social media show snow falling in North Wexford and sticking on roads in Wicklow.

A Status Yellow rain warning is in effect in five eastern counties- Dublin, Louth, Meath, Wicklow and here in Wexford until 2pm.

Met Eireann is warning of the potential for spot flooding and heavy rain.

Better put the deck chairs back in…….

