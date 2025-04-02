Liberation Day is here with some believing Ireland will be very exposed

The White House says the days of America being ‘ripped off’ are over – as Donald Trump prepares to bring in wide-ranging tariffs on his so called “liberation day”.

It’s thought he’ll add the taxes on almost all imports with immediate effect – with the aim of boosting American producers.

Ireland is likely to be among the countries most exposed to a potential trade war.

North Wexford TD Brian Brennan believes the government should remain measured, “My opinion is of government that there’s no knee-jerk reaction. We don’t go tit-for-tat, or we’ll end up at nothing. We have to be very measured, but we shouldn’t underestimate the amount of business we are also giving America. You look at Ryan Air they’re huge, they’re spending billions. You look at the Irish people living in America. We use all these factors in part of our negotiations. April the 2nd has been in the radar now and how we react to that is important”

Related