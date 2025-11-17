Lifelong Wexford Soccer Enthusiast Unforgettable Night In Hungary

Proud Wexford man and lifelong soccer enthusiast Larry Kehoe had a night to remember at yesterday’s thrilling game in Budapest.

“I’ve been to countless matches in my life, but this result? It’s got to be one of the best I’ve ever experienced,” Larry told our man Liam Spratt.

The excitement was palpable as Ireland triumphed with a stunning hat-trick from Troy Parrott securing a crucial victory. “It was unbelievable,” he said. “We were on the edge of our seats waiting for that final whistle. When it finally came I nearly jumped out of the stands!”

Joined by seven other faithful friends who have been by his side through years of matches, Larry described the atmosphere as electric. “We were all looking at the linesman, holding our breath, waiting for the flag to go up. When it didn’t, we couldn’t believe it! We were all hugging, shouting and celebrating like mad.”

As Larry and his crew celebrated in the stands, they couldn’t help but reflect on the journey that led them here. “It’s been a rollercoaster,” he admitted, recalling the ups and downs of Ireland’s campaign. “We didn’t know if we’d even be in this position after the last few results, but here we are!”

As for the future? Larry’s already thinking ahead. “We’re all just hoping to keep the momentum going. Who knows what’ll happen next, but I’ll be there cheering Ireland on every step of the way.”

