Local business owner pessimistic over future

The owner of Daybreak Shop on Wexford’s Main Street Frank Jordan has expressed deep concerns about the impact of recent budget changes on small businesses.

Frank attended yesterdays protest in Dublin which saw hundreds of hospitality, tourism, retail, childcare and other small business owners and workers taking part.

They came from Wexford and all over the country to take part.

Frank believes that the government’s increases in minimum wage, while intended to be popular, are actually harming small retailers like his own. Frank runs two shops, one in Wexford town and another in Enniscorthy, and he has seen costs skyrocket since COVID, particularly in wages, insurance, and utilities.

He mentioned that over the past couple of years, wage costs alone have increased by about €25,000, with another €20,000 expected soon. This forces him to raise prices to cover expenses, making it difficult to attract customers. Frank fears that many businesses will follow the recent trend of closures if meaningful support isn’t provided.

Frank finds the government’s financial assistance lacking, describing it as short-term fixes that don’t address ongoing challenges. He highlighted that the grants provided often don’t even cover basic costs like utility bills. He argues that what small businesses need are long-term solutions, such as tax breaks or reduced rates, rather than one-off grants.

Looking ahead, Frank is genuinely worried about the future of his businesses. He feels that without substantial support from the government, many retailers and hospitality businesses will struggle to survive. He also expressed disappointment with political leaders, feeling they haven’t adequately addressed the needs of small businesses.

