Local businessman expresses concern over Wexford County Council’s warning regarding use of sandwich boards

A local businessman has been expressing his concern over a warning from Wexford County Council which he says, could greatly affect his business.

The local authority has said that it is to clamp down on the use of sandwich boards by businesses to advertise their wares, as they believe that they’re an obstruction to pedestrians using Wexford’s narrow streets.

A zero tolerance approach has been promised by the council, who say that in the coming weeks, any boards still on display will be removed and destroyed.

Paul Walsh who runs the WexWalks local walking tour business told South East Radio’s Morning Mix that his board which was on Wexford’s Bull Ring, leads to a lot of business for him:

“Last year I did a survey of my business and when I looked at it at the end of the year, I got 34% of my business from the board. A lot of the rest of it was online and all the rest of it. I mean, it’s a fair heft. I just got really worried the other day when I saw this thing saying that they’re all going to be gathered and destroyed. I’ve tried to ask a few people for clarity on it and is there a way of changing that or applying for it or whatever? I haven’t got an answer. So I was a bit frustrated.”

Related