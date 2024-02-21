Local Councillor expresses huge disappointment over derailed plans for a modular theatre in Wexford Town

Wexford Councillor Leonard Kelly has expressed his disappointment over derailed plans for a modular theatre to be built in Wexford Town ahead of the upcoming Fleadh.

The prices Wexford County Council received for the plans were multiples of the budget that had been set aside for the project. This meant they were not in a financial position to progress with the temporary venue.

Chairman of the Fleadh Executive Committee and Director of Services Eddie Taaffe says they are now back to the drawing board regarding what could be done with the site. He noted that TG4 will be basing their operations on half of the site for the Fleadh and will have a marquee and events.

The site now looks set to be be used as “a public space” and various options are being looked at but Wexford Councillor Leonard Kelly wants more details.

Related