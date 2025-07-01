Local Farmer Calls for Change Ahead of Crucial Tillage Sector Meeting in Wexford

Wexford farmer Isaac Wheelock is urging the farming community to come together ahead of a crucial IFA tillage sector meeting, taking place on Wednesday, July 2nd, from 4–6pm at William and Craig Masterson’s farm near Bunclody (Eircode: Y21 CK76).

Speaking ahead of the event, Isaac has highlighted the urgent challenges facing tillage farmers in the region — from poor crop prices and soaring input costs to a serious shortage of young farmers entering the sector. “Inputs have gone up over 100% in the past three years — fertiliser, chemicals, machinery, labour. It’s not sustainable,” he said.

He also raised the issue of hedge overgrowth on rural roads, calling it a “massive safety concern” for both farmers and the wider public.

The meeting will feature speakers from the IFA, Teagasc, and the grain trade, including updates on grain markets, solar schemes, water protection initiatives, and a crop walk.

Food will be served at 5pm.

Isaac stressed the importance of a strong turnout: “We know the problems — now we need to find solutions, and that means showing up.”

He also noted a few positives, such as increased support for protein crops and the straw chopping scheme, but warned that without greater focus and fairness for the tillage sector, more farmers may walk away for good.

You can listen back to the full interview here:

Related