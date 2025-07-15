Local Grandad Eamon Kehoe to do charity skydive to celebrate his 90th birthday

A Wexford Grandad is soaring to new heights for a good cause!

Eamon Kehoe, from Clonroche, is marking his 90th birthday with a daring skydive, raising funds for the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation.

The charity supports seriously ill children and their families across Ireland and has helped Eamon’s family over the years.

Eamon’s fearless leap has already inspired donations and admiration across the county and has raised over €6,700 for the good cause.

Speaking on Morning Mix earlier Eamon told Alan his secret to a long and happy life is good food.

You can donate to the worthy cause here: https://www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/OlwynneMcGowan11

