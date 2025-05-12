Local Link Bus Service Proves a Lifeline for Rural Wexford

The TFI Local Link door-to-door bus service in Wexford has been hailed as a vital support for rural communities, offering far more than just transport.

Labour TD George Lawlor recently joined passengers on a Local Link journey to see the impact of the service firsthand.

What he found was a strong sense of community, friendship, and essential support for older people and those without cars.

For many, the service is a key part of their weekly routine — helping with shopping, appointments, and simply staying connected.

However, the future of the service is at risk due to a €4.5 million funding shortfall in the 2025 budget.

George Lawlor is calling for urgent investment to protect and expand this much-needed service.

With over 60 routes across County Wexford and passenger numbers rising from 56,000 in 2015 to over 408,000 in 2024, Local Link has proven itself as a social and practical lifeline in rural Wexford & beyond