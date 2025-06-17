Local Radio – Including South East Radio – Among Most Trusted Sources for News in Ireland

Irish people continue to show a strong appetite for news, and local radio stations like South East Radio are among the most trusted sources of information, according to the Digital News Report Ireland 2025.

The report, published by Coimisiún na Meán, highlights that 72% of Irish people trust local radio news, placing it on par with RTÉ News and ahead of many other national and international outlets.

Here at South East Radio, we’re proud to see local radio recognised as a trusted and valued source of news in communities across the country.

The report found that 56% of Irish people are extremely or very interested in news, putting Ireland ahead of the UK, US, and the wider European average. This enthusiasm spans all age groups and reflects a steady increase since 2023.

“Whether watching, listening, streaming or reading, the Digital News Report shows that most Irish people can’t get enough of news,” said Rónán Ó Domhnaill, Media Development Commissioner at Coimisiún na Meán.

Among all media platforms, local radio, such as South East Radio, stands out for trust and reliability. The report shows that when it comes to getting accurate and timely information, Irish people continue to turn to stations like South East Radio for news that matters to their daily lives.

In fact, when asked about trust in news brands, 72% of Irish respondents named local radio as a trusted source—matching RTÉ and ahead of several newspapers and digital outlets.

Radio remains a key source of news for Irish audiences. 11% say radio is their primary source, while 36% use it regularly for news. That’s higher than in the UK, US, or the European average. This shows that stations like South East Radio continue to play a vital role in keeping communities informed.

The popularity of radio news and podcasts also reflects changing habits, with younger audiences increasingly using on-demand formats to stay up to date.

Here at South East Radio, we’ve always believed in the power of local journalism. As highlighted in the report, Irish people place a strong level of trust in news from their own communities. Dr. Eileen Culloty of DCU FuJo notes, “Local media enjoy strong public trust, an indication of their deep roots in Irish life.”

Related