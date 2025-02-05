Local swimmer raises €940 for Courtown RNLI

Brendan (Tack) Murphy has raised €940 through donations and sponsorship for completing the Christmas Day swim in Courtown Harbour.

Courtown RNLI is Brendan’s favourite charity, and he is a regular swimmer in Courtown during the summer months and uses the pool during the winter.

He took to the sea on Christmas Day and raised a massive €940 which he donated to Courtown RNLI

Mark Chambers Courtown Lifeboat Operations Manager, Rose Murphy Courtown RNLI Shop Manager and Imelda Willoughby Courtown RNLI Fundraising Committee were delighted to meet Brendan at the boathouse and accept his donation.

The RNLI is funded by donations and the station were delighted to receive such a generous donation from Brendan and his sponsors. All proceeds will go to Courtown RNLI lifeboat station. The RNLI is the charity that saves lives at sea.

Related