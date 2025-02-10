Local TD Urges Gorey Residents to Prepare for Affordable Housing Scheme Applications

Sinn Fein TD for North Wexford/South Wicklow Fionntán Ó Súilleabháin, is calling on residents of Gorey to get ready for the opening of the application portal for the Radharc na Beannóige Affordable Housing scheme this Wednesday. This development marks Wexford’s first Affordable Homes project and offers hope for those struggling to find affordable housing in the area.

However, Ó Súilleabháin has voiced concerns over government regulations that reserve only 30% of the homes for local applicants, with the remaining 70% being offered to applicants from outside the area. This limitation has been a point of contention for the TD, who has long advocated for “locals first” policies, particularly as housing prices in Gorey continue to rise.

Ó Súilleabháin has previously raised these concerns with former Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien and has now submitted a Parliamentary Question to the new Housing Minister, Wexford TD James Browne. He is pushing for a review of the 30% rule to ensure local residents—those who live in or have grown up in the area—are given priority in the housing allocation.

In a statement, Ó Súilleabháin expressed frustration, saying, “It’s simply not good enough that just 30% of these homes will be ring-fenced for locals. With the ongoing housing crisis in north Wexford, we urgently need to change this policy.”

The Affordable Homes scheme has been a long time coming. It was first announced nearly four years ago, but no affordable homes have been delivered to County Wexford under this initiative. Despite this, Ó Súilleabháin remains committed to pushing for an expansion of the scheme, calling for more homes to be developed in the area to meet the growing demand.

He encourages local residents interested in applying for the homes at Radharc na Beannóige to make sure their financial documents, including mortgage approval based on their current financial situation, are ready before the portal opens. The application process is on a first-come, first-served basis, so timely preparation is key.

“This scheme was announced four years ago, and it’s taken far too long to come to fruition. But we can’t wait any longer. The need for affordable housing in Gorey is urgent, and we must ensure locals have the opportunity to secure homes in their own community,” said Ó Súilleabháin.

Deputy Ó Súilleabháin is calling for the expansion of the scheme and ensuring more affordable housing options are made available to those in need.

Related