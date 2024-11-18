Local Wexford stores honoured at Londis Retailing Excellence Awards 2024

Londis retailers from every corner of the country, including 10 from Wexford, were honoured at the recent Londis Retailing Excellence Awards ceremony, which was held in Lyrath Hotel in Kilkenny, and hosted by BWG Foods, owners and operators of the Londis brand in Ireland.

This year’s Londis Retailing Excellence Awards, held in association with independent body Solution Management Associates (SMA), recognise those Londis stores who have excelled during the year across all areas of their store. In winning these awards, the stores were independently examined across a range of criteria including the quality of their fresh food offering, product range, as well as the store’s commitment to upholding the highest of retailing standards, thereby providing an excellent customer experience to their local communities.

The Wexford based Londis retailers and stores honoured were:

Anthony Doyle, Doyle’s Londis Coolcotts

Kevin O’Shea, O’Shea’s Londis New Ross

Paul and Val Boggan, Boggan’s Londis Rosslare

Martin and Catherine Canavan, Canavan’s Londis Inch

David Dillon, Dillon’s Londis Fetherd-on-Sea

Michael Hanrahan, Hanrahan’s Londis Piercetown and Hanrahan’s Londis Wexford Town

James O’Brien, O’Brien’s Londis Larkin’s Cross

Denis and Marie O’Doherty, O’Doherty’s Londis Lady’s Island

William Power, Power’s Londis Castlebridge

Congratulating the winners, Conor Hayes, Londis Sales Director, said: “The Londis Retailing Excellence Awards have been running since 2015 and recognise those Londis retailers who, through their ongoing commitment to outstanding retail standards and customer service, continue to set the benchmark for the Londis brand in their communities and, indeed, in the wider industry. I offer my congratulations to these outstanding Londis retailers from Wexford and their staff. Their efforts have been truly outstanding, and this recognition is very well-deserved.”

WEXFORD: Pictured at the Londis Retailing Retailing Excellence Awards 2024, which took place recently in the Lyrath Estate Hotel, Co. Kilkenny, are (from left): Declan Boyle Londis RDM; Hillary O’Brien, Cora McDonald, Sorrell McGuire, Ellen Sulliivan, Caroline Rochford, Shannon Murphy, O’Brien’s Londis Larkin’s Cross; Caroline Doyle and Shauna Ball, Power’s Londis Castlebridge.

Pictured at the Londis Retailing Excellence Awards 2024, which took place recently in the Lyrath Estate Hotel, Co. Kilkenny, are (from left): Dermot O’Neill, Londis RDM; Emily Gleeson, Dillon’s Londis Fethard-on-Sea; Catherine Canavan, Caroline Doyle, Canavan’s Londis Inch; Val and Paul Boggan, Boggan’s Londis Rosslare.

Pictured at the Londis Retailing Excellence Awards 2024, which took place recently in the Lyrath Estate Hotel, Co. Kilkenny, are (from left): Michael Hanrahan, Hanrahan’s Londis Piercetown and Hanrahan’s Londis Wexford Town; Philly Cullen, Hanrahan’s Londis Piercetown; Raymond Stil, Hanrahan’s Londis Wexford Town; and Dermot O’Neill, Londis RDM.

Related