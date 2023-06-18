Locals stop assailant after robbery in Kilanerin

Gardaí arrested and charged a man (aged in his 30s) following the robbery of a business premises in Kilanerin, Gorey, Co. Wexford yesterday afternoon, Saturday 17th June 2023.

The man is due to appear before a special sitting of Gorey District Court this evening, Sunday 18th June 2023.

This follows his apprehension by locals after he carried out a daylight robbery at Murphys Gala store in Kilanerin.

Local Councillor Anthony Donoghue described how the robbery unfolded:

“(He) accosted one of the staff who was in the middle of serving another customer and she had the till open. He got an amount of money and fled the store. But when he left the store, another staff member had blocked in his getaway car. So he fled on foot around the village, the village came alive and pinned him into the corner of a housing development and he was held there until the Guards arrived.”