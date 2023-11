A statement from An Garda Siochana this morning revealed that John Roche who had been missing from his home in Clonard, Wexford has been located safe and well.

“John Roche, 30 years, who was reported missing from Clonard, Co. Wexford since 5th November 2023, has been located safe and well. An Garda Síochána would like to thank the public for their assistance.”

Related