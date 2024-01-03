Long term carers in Wexford are set to get better pension benefits

The 16,000 Long term carers in Wexford are set to gain from better pension benefits.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys has announced improved access to the State Pension for those who’ve spent over 20 years caring for a relative.

It will see them provided with contributions for gaps in their social insurance records, making it easier for those caring long-term to qualify when they reach pension age.

The Minister said:

“This particularly applies to mothers who have looked after children with severe disabilities, they found themselves that they had to give up work. Now we’re going to make provision so that they will get a pension when they retire,” Ms Humphreys said.

Welcoming the change, Family Carers Ireland head of communications and policy Catherine Cox said it means carers’ contributions will be “rewarded and recognised”.

But Ms Cox also reiterated Family Carers Ireland’s call for a full review of the way Carer’s Allowance is means tested.

