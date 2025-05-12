Lots and Lots of Sunshine & Blue Skies Coming Our Way

Temperatures will reach the low 20s across the country this week but how will Wexford fare?

Carlow Weather man Alan O Reilly gave South East Radio news this update for the week ahead..

“A little cloudy to start the week with a few showers but very localised today, but from Tuesday onwards it’s back to lots and lots of sunshine with blue skies from many parts of the southeast through the rest of the week. But that North Easterly breeze will keep it a little bit cooler near the Wexford coastlines so if you’re heading to the beach you might want to pack a jumper.”

Thanks Alan, we’ll take that….!

