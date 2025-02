Lotto players in New Ross are being urged to check their tickets.

It comes after there was a confirmed win in Friday night’s EuroMillions draw, with the winning quick pick tickets being bought in SuperValu, The Quays, New Ross.

A player who purchased the ticket on the day of the draw has since become €500,000 richer, after matching all five numbers on Friday, February 21st , in the EuroMillions Plus draw.

The winning numbers in the EuroMillions Plus draw were: 15, 23, 26, 29 and 48.

