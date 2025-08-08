Maggie May’s Wins Best Pub Visual Display at Fleadh Cheoil

Maggie Mays pub in Wexford is celebrating after winning Best Pub Visual Display in the annual Best Fleadh Window Display competition, run in partnership with Wexford County Council.

The eye-catching display, inspired by the now-famous Lee Chin bathtub advert, features a playful scene with Sharon Shannon and Chin himself—reimagined in a quirky, humorous setup. The idea came from staff members Maura and Marie, who were praised by manager Alan Jordan for their creativity and vision.

“The reaction has been fantastic,” said Alan. “People are stopping by, taking photos, and having a bit of fun with it. It’s brought a great buzz to the pub.”

Maggie Mays has been a central hub throughout the Fleadh, hosting a range of live traditional music performances, including standout sessions by young Irish dancers and harpists.

Alan described the atmosphere as “exhausting but rewarding,” adding that the team is looking forward to a big final weekend.

He encouraged visitors to explore Wexford town and soak up the unique cultural vibe: “Get involved, enjoy it all—and of course, drop into Maggie Mays for some great music and craic!”