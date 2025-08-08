Major Boost For Rural Infrastructure

Fine Gael TD for Wicklow-Wexford, Brian Brennan, has welcomed a major boost in funding for rural infrastructure, with an additional €560,298 allocated to Wexford under the Local Improvement Scheme (LIS).

This latest investment brings Wexford’s total LIS allocation for 2025 to €1,180,198, a significant increase aimed at upgrading rural roads and laneways not typically maintained by local authorities.

“This additional funding demonstrates our commitment to improving connectivity for rural residents—whether it’s access to homes, farms, or outdoor amenities,” Deputy Brennan said.

He added,

“I spend a lot of time on rural roads across North Wexford, engaging with communities, organisations, clubs and businesses. I know firsthand that strengthening our rural road network is vital to supporting the quality of life and economic wellbeing of the people who live and work in these areas.”

The Local Improvement Scheme supports the improvement of non-public roads in rural communities, ensuring better access to homes, farms, and local amenities such as lakes, rivers, mountains, and beaches. Although these roads fall outside the maintenance remit of local authorities, they are essential lifelines for many residents.

Under the scheme, local authorities are responsible for identifying and prioritising roads for upgrade, in consultation with local residents and landowners. All improvement works must be completed before the end of the year.

About the Local Improvement Scheme (LIS)

Reintroduced in September 2017, the LIS has so far supported works on over 4,800 rural roads nationwide.

With this latest funding round, total investment in the scheme will reach approximately €184 million.

The scheme is funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development.

