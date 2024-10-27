Major Coast Guard search operation underway in Wexford town

A major Coast Guard search operation is underway in Wexford town this morning (Sunday).

At approximately 2.05am this morning, the Irish Coast Guard was alerted to an incident in the town, where a member of the public was reported to have entered the water.

Rosslare/Carnsore and Curracloe Coast Guard units, Wexford RNLI in-shore lifeboat and Waterford based Coast Guard helicopter R117 were tasked to the scene, with the assistance of the Gardaí who were also present on scene.

An extensive search of the area took place, which was suspended at approximately 5am until 7.30am this morning, to allow local conditions improve for search operations.

The search has now resumed with Rosslare/Carnsore and Curracloe Coast Guard units, Wexford RNLI and Dublin based Coast Guard helicopter R116 on the scene.

