Major disruptions to water supply expected in many areas in Wexford town

Major disruptions to water supply is expected in a number of areas in Wexford town over the next 24 hours.

Uisce Éireann say essential works may cause supply disruptions to supply at Árd Carman, Coolcotts, Townparks, Whitemill, Wexford town and surrounding areas.

Water tankers will be placed at Belvedere Grove, Ferndale Park, Ard Carman, Cluain Dara, Clonard Village and Clonard Church car park to give members of the public access to a water supply.

Works are expected to conclude at 11 a.m. tomorrow.

