Major €1 Billion Deal Brings Big Benefits to Wexford’s Energy Future

A groundbreaking deal involving Wexford-based Wales Power Connectors has placed the Southeast at the forefront of energy security in Europe. The €1 billion sale of the Greenlink interconnector, linking Great Island in Wexford to Wales, promises to transform the region’s energy landscape. Ed Murphy from GreenTech explains that this infrastructure project offers crucial energy connectivity between Ireland and the UK, providing security and the potential for cheaper energy.

The Greenlink interconnector is a game-changer for Wexford, encouraging the growth of renewable energy sources like offshore wind, solar, and hydrogen projects in the Southeast. By ensuring a stable export route for surplus energy, it opens the door for significant investment in the region’s energy sector. With the interconnector now fully operational, Wexford is poised to become a central hub for renewable energy generation, paving the way for future development and job creation in the area.

This investment aligns with GreenTech’s commitment to driving economic growth in the Southeast, supported by initiatives like the Business Advantage and Sustainability Southeast program, which aims to help local companies scale their operations. With strong backing from Enterprise Ireland, the program will provide vital resources for businesses looking to grow and create jobs in Wexford over the next few years.

