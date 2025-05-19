Major Fire OverNight in Tara Hill Gorey

**Update**

Ray Murphy Acting Chief Fire Officer said the major fire near Tara Hill is now under control, though crews remain on high alert due to dry conditions and potential flare-ups.

The fire, which broke out yesterday and was visible from a distance, prompted a large emergency response including units from Gorey, Enniscorthy, Bunclody, and Wicklow, supported by water tankers, Coillte, and local farmers.

The main threat has shifted to forestry high on the hill, but no lives are at risk and homes are being closely monitored.

The suspected cause may be sunlight magnified through glass bottles in dry undergrowth, though this is not confirmed.

Acting Chief Murphy urged the public to stay away from the area to allow emergency services to operate safely and efficiently.

In a statement received by Wexford County Council they said…

“Five Fire Crews remain at the scene of a fire on Tara Hill in Gorey, which started at approximately 15.45 on Sunday afternoon. The crews, from Gorey, Bunclody, Arklow and Carnew are currently keeping the fire under control, with assistance from Coillte, an Garda Siochána and local farmers through the supply of water tankers, traffic control and the creation of fire breaks in the area. A drone has been deployed to monitor the overall situation. People living or working in the immediate area should remain indoors, close all doors and windows and switch off ventilation systems.

Air quality monitoring, conducted by the Wexford County Council Environment team indicates that while Gorey is being impacted by smoke from the fires the overall air quality is considered good, but is moving to Fair quality. Other towns down-wind, Bunclody and Ferns, are being impacted to a lesser degree and air quality remains good.

As a precautionary measure, vulnerable customers in these areas – elderly adults, those with small babies and those with breathing conditions, should close doors and windows and switch off ventilation systems.

A mist has started to fall in the Tara Hill area which should further assist in localising smoke and helping to further contain the fire”

***

There has been a major fire overnight on Tara Hill in Gorey

The Fire service along with the Gardai and local farmers have been battling to get it under control.

However, the conditions are dry making it easier for the fire to spread.

Speaking to South East Radio News North Wexford TD Malcolm Byrne said its “deeply worrying”

