Major funding for Co. Wexford Announced in HSE Capital Plan

The publication of the Health Service Executive’s Capital Plan for 2025 by the Minister for Health, Jennifer Carroll MacNeill TD, brings a transformative investment to Wexford as part of a record €1.33 billion allocated nationally for the development and enhancement of healthcare infrastructure

That’s according to Deputy Brian Brennan

Welcoming the announcement, Deputy Brennan said:

“Investment in our health service is essential, and today’s announcement, including €100,000 for the provision of an Ambulance Station in Gorey and a further €100,000 for the Refurbishment of 19 beds in the Community Nursing Unit in Gorey District Hospital is a strong demonstration of this Government’s commitment to delivering high-quality, accessible healthcare in our communities.

“For our area, this means direct investment in Gorey. This is welcome news that will help bring healthcare services closer to home and better meet the needs of patients and families across Wexford.

The plan also sees major investment in Wexford General Hospital, specifically €15 million for the new 97 Bed Replacement Medical Ward Block, including carpark and €2.5m for the design, construction and equipping of a new MRI facility located on a site close to the Main Hospital which will directly impact the service delivered to residents of North Wexford.

Related