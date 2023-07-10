A major Garda investigation continues following two burglaries in Wexford and Newbawn in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Joyces Expert Clonard Retail Park was the target in Wexford while Ace Motor Factors was burgled in Newbawn in New Ross. Vehicles were driven through the front doors of both premises and extensive damage was caused with many items stolen.

The incidents occurred between 1.30 and 3.30 am and Gardai in Wexford and New Ross are appealing to the public for any information to bring it forward to them. Seregant Niall Maher spoke to South East Radio News on Sunday and made this appeal “We are appealing for any witnesses who were in the Clonard and Newbawn areas at this time and any vehicles with dash cam footage of anyone acting suspiciously, to contact New Ross Garda Station on 051 426030 or Wexford Garda Station on 053 9165200.”