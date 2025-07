A significant section of Wexford Quay, stretching from Wexford Bridge to Paul Quay, will be closed from this morning to pedestrians to facilitate the setup of temporary infrastructure for Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2025.

The closure will remain in effect until 10:00 AM on Sunday, 3rd August 2025.

Diversions will be in place and clearly signposted.

