Major Travel Disruptions Next Weekend

Train passengers in Wexford and Wicklow are being advised to prepare for significant travel changes next weekend.

Iarnród Éireann has confirmed that no trains will run between Bray and Rosslare Europort on Saturday, May 24th, and Sunday, May 25th, due to essential track maintenance.

As a result, bus replacements will be provided for affected routes, serving towns including Rosslare, Wexford, Enniscorthy, Gorey, and Arklow, before reconnecting with rail services in Bray.

Passengers are encouraged to plan ahead and allow extra travel time.

