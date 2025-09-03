Malcolm Byrne amongst group of Fianna Fáil TDs criticising the Education Minister’s handling of strike action

A North Wexford TD is amongst a large group of Fianna Fáil TDs criticising the Education Minister’s handling of the strike action by school secretaries and caretakers.

Helen McEntee is being accused of being hands off, and the Government TDs want her to outline the steps being taken to end the dispute.

It’s entered a fifth day of action as secretaries and caretakers seek access to public sector pensions and other benefits.

13 Fianna Fáil backbenchers wrote to their party chairman last night demanding a special meeting on the issue, including Malcolm Byrne. He says they want answers from Helen McEntee.

