Malcolm Byrne Criticises Lack of Focus on North Wexford in County Tourism Plan

North Wexford TD Malcolm Byrne has strongly criticised the newly launched five-year tourism strategy for Wexford, claiming it largely ignores North Wexford and fails to reflect the area’s tourism potential.

Speaking in response to the plan, Deputy Byrne said he welcomes the ambitious proposals for Wexford Town, Hook Head, and other southern destinations but is disappointed at the minimal references to Courtown, Ballymoney, Kilmuckridge, and other key locations in the north of the county.

While Ferns and Wells House received brief mentions, Byrne highlighted that Gorey — the second-largest town in the county — was referenced only seven times, with no specific initiatives outlined.

He called for either a revision of the existing plan or the creation of a dedicated strategy for North Wexford, emphasising that the region plays a crucial role in domestic tourism, especially during the summer months.

Speaking on Morning Mix the TD also pointed out the omission of several coastal communities, including Kilmuckridge, Cahore, and Morriscastle, despite their established reputations as popular tourist destinations.

The North Wexford TD stressed that for tourism to grow in the region, investment in infrastructure and fair representation in strategic plans are essential.

