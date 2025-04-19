Male (50s) and Female (Teens) Recovering Following Two Car Collision in Tagoat on Friday Evening

A male in his 50’s and a female in her teens are recovering in Wexford General Hospital this afternoon (Saturday), following a two car collision near the village of Tagoat last night.

The crash occurred at approximately 9pm on Friday evening, which saw members of the National Ambulance Service and members of the Gardaí also treat the driver of the other car at the scene.

National Ambulance Officer and Rosslare Independent Councillor Ger Carty, has been telling South East Radio News, that we’re lucky not to have woken up to another fatality on Wexford’s roads following the incident:

“There was a male in his 50s and a female in her teens removed to Wexford General Hospital by the National Ambulance Service. The driver of the other car was dealt with at the scene by members of An Garda Síochána. As I attended the scene last night, I just wanted to say that we’re very lucky this morning that we’re not looking at another road traffic fatality on the roads in county Wexford. And I’m going to take this opportunity to wish the patients well and a speedy recovery.”

